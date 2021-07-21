Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, PS Direct, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers

PS5 restocks are still scarce at the moment, as we appear to be in the midst of yet another drought. Having said that, at least one merchant may be prepared to release fresh inventory this week.

The most recent PS5 replenishment information is listed below.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

We previously reported that on July 16, Sony’s official storefront was exclusively selling PlayStation 5 consoles to pre-determined consumers.

The virtual line was reserved for people who had received email invites ahead of time in this case, and it was never extended to the general public.

PS Direct recently delivered replacement units for those who missed out the first time around. The next-gen console was available for purchase in both disc and digital editions for a half-hour window starting at 5 p.m. ET, with prices starting at $499 and $399, respectively.

PS replenishment may be found through PS Direct.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Now that PS Direct is entirely sold out, Walmart is the only retailer expected to have PS5s available this week.

The store is in desperate need of a resupply, as the last one was about three weeks ago and was terribly brief. New supplies were provided on July 1, however they were quickly depleted when the website was updated, thus it didn’t qualify as a significant reduction.

Walmart usually restocks on Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET, so keep an eye out for any potential announcements on their social media channels tomorrow.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

Last Friday, GameStop restocked PS5s, but the retailer prioritized its “PowerPro Rewards” customers for this offer. As a result, their inventory was depleted long before anyone else could place an order.

If you wish to take advantage of this exclusive window again, sign up for a PowerPro rewards membership for $14.99 per year.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

Last Wednesday, Best Buy had both the disc and digital editions of the PlayStation 5 for sale. Because this happened so recently, the merchant is unlikely to have any spare units for at least another week.

Check Best Buy for PS5 replenishment.

