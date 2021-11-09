Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, PS Direct, Newegg, Amazon, GameStop, Costco, and other retailers.

In November, PS5 restocks became much more common, and this optimistic trend appears to be set to continue as we approach Black Friday.

In fact, two drops have already been confirmed for this afternoon, and with retailers like Walmart stepping up their game recently, there’s a good chance there will be more in the following days.

With that in mind, here is the most up-to-date PS5 resupply information for every major store in the United States.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart has been attempting to plan smoother PS5 releases following a chaotic resupply event on November 1.

Unfortunately, each of the subsequent attempts has been equally frantic. In each case, the website has been beset by technical difficulties, the servers have become overburdened, and customers have struggled to add consoles to their shopping carts in the first place. On November 2, November 5, and November 8, this was the situation.

On the one hand, it’s fantastic to see that we’re now getting many restocks per week (rather than just once every two weeks), but they haven’t been the best experiences.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Newegg

PS5s are included in today’s Newegg shuffle, which means you have a chance to get one from the retailer.

If your name is drawn at random during this lottery, you will be able to purchase a new console bundle.

It’s worth mentioning that these bundles are fairly pricey (varying from $839 to $1089.94), but given the sheer quantity of games and accessories available, they’re well worth it. The fact that they are so expensive should further prevent scalpers, as any potential resales will be much more difficult for them to benefit from.

You must enter the contest before it closes at the end of the day if you want to be in with a chance of winning one of these PS5 bundles from Newegg.

PS5 replenishment may be found at NeweggPS Direct PS5 Restock

New PS5 devices will be available on Sony’s official storefront later today, however this deal is just for those who have received email invitations ahead of time.

You can express your interest in being considered for the next resupply to boost your chances of being chosen. This is a condensed version of the information.