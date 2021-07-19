Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, PS Direct, Amazon, GameStop, Antonline, and other retailers

Because there was already a lot of activity last week, PS5 restocks are going to be rare in the following days. Having said that, one retailer may be planning to release additional units in the near future.

The most recent PS5 replenishment information is listed below.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart is the sole retailer expected to offer PS5s this week, according to reports.

By now, the merchant is well beyond due for a restock, as it hasn’t offered any new items since Thursday, July 1. Walmart’s inventory should be updated again on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, if its track record is any indication (as per usual).

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

The PlayStation 5s were theoretically restocked on Sony’s online storefront on Friday, July 16, but the virtual queue was never released to the general public. Instead, PS Direct only allowed orders to be placed by randomly selected shoppers who had received email notifications ahead of time.

Normally, these invites are only valid for a short time (after which the virtual queue opens up to everyone else), but the next-gen consoles were never widely available on this occasion.

The same thing happened the last time PS Direct restocked, indicating that the store’s distribution system may have altered.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

GameStop began selling PS5 consoles to its “PowerPro Rewards” customers shortly after we published our previous restock update. The console packages immediately sold out since these consumers were given priority over everyone else.

If you wish to take advantage of this exclusive window again, sign up for a PowerPro rewards membership for $14.99 per year.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy replenished both the disc and digital editions of the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, July 14.

Given the recent events, industry watchers estimate that the merchant will not be able to supply any more units for at least another week. On that note, Best Buy normally restocks every two weeks, so the next drop may happen as early as Wednesday, July 28.

Restock of Antonline PS5

Antonline was able to restock its PS5 inventory twice last week, which was an unusual occurrence.

They began by giving. This is a condensed version of the information.