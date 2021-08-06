Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Newegg, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and other retailers

The PS5 is once again unavailable in the United States, despite a few of restocks this week. There could, however, be a few more drops on the horizon.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent PS5 replenishment data.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart replenished the PS5 and Xbox Series X on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, just on schedule.

The disc and digital editions of the Sony consoles were available for the suggested retail prices of $499 and $399, respectively, at the shop. The hardware remained in stock for about an hour, which was longer than usual for an availability window.

If you missed this drop, try again next week: when it comes to PS5 restocks, the shop rarely deviates from its Thursday 3 p.m. routine.

You should also follow industry trackers on Twitter, such as @mattswider and @GYXdeals, because they have exclusive sources and will occasionally break the news first.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Newegg

On Thursday, a PS5 bundle was available through Newegg’s shuffle mechanism (essentially a lottery), but it closed at 1 p.m. ET.

The shuffle is the only way to get next-gen consoles from Newegg. If you notice a PS5 available for immediate purchase on the internet, it’s probably from a third-party reseller who’s demanding a hefty price.

Follow @mattswider and @GYXdeals on Twitter to be notified when the next official PS5 Newegg shuffle opens.

Newegg has a PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

GameStop introduced fresh PS5 units in a series of bundles on Tuesday, August 3.

However, as with the previous drops, many consumers were barred from even placing a purchase. Shoppers must be registered members of GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro program to be eligible for the replenishment deal.

This requirement has applied to all of GameStop’s recent releases, so it’s worth joining the program (which costs $14.99) if you’re hoping to buy a PS5 from them.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

At Best Buy, all PS5 bundles are sold out, with no indication of when the next supply will arrive. Given how wildly the pattern has fluctuated, forecasting is challenging.

Best Buy, on the other hand, has been one of the most prolific. This is a condensed version of the information.