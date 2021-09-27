Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Newegg, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers.

PS5 supplies are once again diminishing after a hectic week of many restocks last week. Nonetheless, at least one major U.S. retailer is currently stocking the next-generation gear.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent PS5 replenishment data.

PS5 Restock on Amazon

The PS5 is now again unavailable on the Amazon marketplace, following an incredibly brief resupply last week.

You might be able to find a used unit on the website if you’re ready to pay a little more. However, keep in mind that these are not sold by Amazon, but rather by third-party scalpers who will overcharge you.

For example, a secondhand PS5 is now advertised for $900 on eBay, and that price does not include any games or accessories.

As a result, we urge that you wait until the next official Amazon restock occurs.

Check Amazon for PS5 restocks. PS5 Restock at Newegg

You can get a PS5 right now from Newegg, as the system is part of today’s shuffle draw.

To be clear, you cannot simply buy the item in a simple transaction; instead, you must enter the Newegg lottery for a chance to be chosen. You will be able to make your purchase if your name is successfully picked at random.

A second DualSense controller and a suitable HD camera will be included with the PS5. The total cost of the bundle is $529.97.

Newegg has PS5 restock. Walmart has PS5 resupply.

On Friday, September 24, Walmart coordinated a large-scale restocking of all next-gen consoles.

Customers may order the Xbox Series X, as well as the disc and digital editions of the PlayStation 5, starting about 9 p.m. ET.

Because all of these supplies have run out, the only option to purchase a PS5 from Walmart is to buy one from a reseller. Of course, these units will be significantly overpriced, just like Amazon.

Check for PS5 replenishment at Walmart and Best Buy.

On Thursday, September 23, Best Buy began selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles in certain “flagship” stores, as we indicated in our last restock update.

This was a one-time in-store drop, which meant you had to queue at one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.