Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Costco, Target, and other retailers.

Restocks of the PlayStation 5 have slowed in the last week or so, but things are about to get a lot busier as Black Friday approaches.

We already know about one large drop at Walmart, and information about additional flash sale events is starting to emerge.

The most up-to-date PS5 resupply information for every major retailer in the United States can be found here.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart has finally confirmed that PlayStation 5s will be restocked on Black Friday.

The next-generation Sony console, as well as the Xbox Series X, will be available only to Walmart+ members. The product pages will go up at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22.

So long as you are adequately prepared, you have a good chance of getting a PS5. You can sign up for Walmart Plus here for $12.95 per month.

According to console tracker Matt Swider, signing up for a free trial of this service will not allow you to cheat the system. If you want to add a PS5 to your order on November 22, you’ll have to pay for it.

On the plus side, you just have to sign up for Walmart Plus for a month. You can terminate your subscription at any time after the Black Friday event if you desire.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

On Monday, November 15, Best Buy issued fresh PS5 devices, however they were only available to the retailer’s premium TotalTech customers.

This loyalty program costs $200 per year, so think about it before signing up.

You will get access to a 24/7 help line, various discounts, and the odd early-access period for new electronics as a TotalTech member.

If those perks aren’t going to be of much value to you, it’s probably not worth spending $200 simply to be able to add a PS5 to your shopping cart.

The majority of Best Buy’s recent restocks have been targeted towards TotalTech members, but don’t dismiss the shop totally. It still organizes drop-offs for regular shoppers. In reality, Swider has noticed that the sales are sometimes alternated between restricted and available to the general public.

Check Best Buy for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

On the 29th of October, GameStop hosted a. This is a condensed version of the information.