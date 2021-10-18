Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and other retailers.

Since the beginning of October, PS5 restocks have been extremely rare.

However, things are beginning to look good as we approach November and the Black Friday bargains. As a result, here is the most up-to-date restock information for every major retailer in the United States.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart has announced that it will hold a series of Black Friday events throughout November, with the possibility of picking up a PS5 or an Xbox Series X.

The first of these (which will be solely focused on tech discounts and toys) will kick up on November 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will last until November 5.

If you can’t make it to the first one, there will be a second one between November 10 and November 12. This one, on the other hand, is more focused on fashion and home products, therefore PS5s are less likely to be present.

The final event will take place on an as-yet-undetermined date. There isn’t much known about this one.

You may look for pre-owned consoles on Walmart’s website until the Black Friday deals begin. As always, keep in mind that these will be sold by third-party scalpers at a wildly inflated price.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

In November, Sony’s official storefront will invite a few lucky consumers to purchase PlayStation devices.

You can register ahead of time to express interest in this resupply, but this does not guarantee that you will receive a PS5. Instead, the merchant will handpick applicants (based on a variety of criteria) who will be contacted by email at a later date.

More information on how this will all operate may be found here.

PS5 Restock on Amazon

At the present, you can’t buy a new PS5 on Amazon, and there don’t appear to be many second-hand devices available either.

Hopefully, as November approaches and the Black Friday sale approaches, the situation will improve. Meanwhile, The Washington Newsday will continue to monitor the inventory in the marketplace.

PS5 Restock at Newegg

The PS5 isn’t in Monday’s Newegg shuffle, but the Xbox Series X is. This is a condensed version of the information.