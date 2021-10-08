Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, PS Direct, and other retailers.

Restocks of the PlayStation 5 have been particularly scarce in recent weeks, and the situation is unlikely to change significantly between now and the end of October.

This is due to the fact that most shops will be hoarding products in preparation for Christmas, which means they will not be coordinating many drops during the Fall season.

Even said, being prepared never hurts, and surprises do happen from time to time. With that in mind, below is the most recent resupply information for every major US retailer.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

At GameStop, all PS5 bundles are sold out, and there is no news on when the store will restock its stock.

On the plus side, GameStop has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be available today in a bundle with the recently launched Far Cry 6. You’ll also get a 3-month Xbox Game Pass membership, a gift card, and a spare controller if you buy this.

It’s worth mentioning that you’ll need to be a member of GameStop’s “Power Up Rewards Pro” reward program to make this purchase. For $14.99 each year, you can register on the outlet’s website.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock on Amazon

At the time of writing, you can’t add the PS5 disc or digital edition to your Amazon shopping cart.

You might come across a few used units on the market from time to time, but these will be sold by third-party scalpers and will be offered at an inflated price.

Check Amazon for PS5 restocks.

Walmart Restock of the PlayStation 5 In a related note, a few independent sellers are currently offering PS5s at Walmart.

These standalone units are highly pricey, with prices ranging from $899 to $955. To put things in perspective, a brand new PS5 costs $499 according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

If you don’t include these pre-owned systems, Walmart hasn’t had a PS5 since September 24. (when the last official restock took place).

Walmart usually schedules its deliveries every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, so there’s a chance one will happen today. While this isn’t a guarantee, we recommend keeping an eye on the retailer’s website. This is a condensed version of the information.