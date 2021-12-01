Update on PS5 restocks at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Antonline, Costco, and other retailers.

There were a lot of high-profile PS5 dumps during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

Walmart, Antonline, GameStop, Costco, and even Amazon were selling Sony’s next-generation console. However, things look to be calming down again, with units becoming scarce once more.

While the situation isn’t ideal right now, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for unexpected stock availability. With that in mind, here’s the most up-to-date PS5 resupply information for all major US stores.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart did replenish the PS5 (as well as the Xbox Series X) on Cyber Monday, as we reported in our earlier update.

These fresh products, on the other hand, were only available to “Walmart+” customers of the retail chain. To be clear, this was not one of those instances where premium customers were given first dibs on the products, with the rest of the public following suit later.

You were simply not qualified for this resupply if you did not already pay $12.95 per month for a Walmart+ membership.

There are no PS5 units left at Walmart, as this sale was announced well ahead of Cyber Monday, and gamers rushed to take advantage of it.

Check WalmartAmazon for PS5 replenishment. Restock of the PlayStation 5 In our guide to finding PS5 restocks, we noted that weekend drops are nearly never seen.

Of course, there are always exceptions to any rule, as Saturday, November 27 revealed. A new batch of digital edition PS5s was featured on the merchant’s website early this afternoon.

These supplies were quickly depleted, and you can no longer add any version of the PS5 to your Amazon shopping cart.

Check Amazon for PS5 restocks.

GameStop Restock of the PlayStation 5 On Cyber Monday, the PS5 Digital Edition was briefly available at GameStop, but you had to be a member of the retailer’s Power Up Rewards Pro program to place a purchase.

You got the console, a charging station for the DualSense controller, a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription, and gift cards to both the PlayStation Store and GameStop for $724.

This bundle has been discontinued.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Costco

The PS5 is rarely in stock at Costco, although it does happen. This is a condensed version of the information.