Update on PS5 restocks at GameStop, Target, Walmart, Antonline, Best Buy, and other retailers

Restocks of the PS5 may be in the works for both GameStop and Target this week, but we appear to be in the midst of yet another system shortage.

The most recent PS5 replenishment information is listed below.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

GameStop is currently the most likely candidate to sell the PlayStation 5 this week, after a number of stores restocked during the last few days. The merchant restocks its inventory every two weeks, and the most recent refills was on Thursday, July 15, so expect another one soon.

GameStop has recently prioritized its “PowerPro Rewards” customers for any console releases, offering them a limited window of exclusivity to place an order before the general public. If you wish to take advantage of this offer in the future, you may join up for a $14.99 a year subscription on the GameStop website.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

Restocking PS5 at Target

Target could possibly be getting a replenishment this week, given it hasn’t sold PS5 units since Friday, July 9.

Target generally replaces its inventory on Wednesdays or Thursdays, with the exception of that particular restock. The announcement usually happens between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET, however this isn’t always the case.

As a result, it’s worth keeping a watch on the retailer’s social media channels in the coming days, especially in the early morning.

Check out Target’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy distributed new PS5 devices at the uncommon time of 11:37 a.m. ET on Friday, July 23. Sony’s next-gen hardware was available from the store in both disc and digital editions, at the recommended manufacturer’s pricing of $499 and $399, respectively.

Given how recently that happened, console trackers aren’t expecting another Best Buy decline this week. However, the merchant has been particularly unreliable recently, with wildly varying resupply patterns, so it isn’t impossible.

Check Best Buy for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart released new PS5 units on Thursday (July 22) at 3 p.m. ET, as predicted in our previous report. Along with the Xbox Series X, the system was listed. This is a condensed version of the information.