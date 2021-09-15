Update on PS5 restocks at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, Target, GameStop, and other retailers.

PS5 restocks have been increasingly scarce in recent weeks, but if you’re up to date on the newest news, you can find Sony’s elusive hardware.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of every major US retailer’s current resupply status.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy last sold PlayStation 5 devices almost a month ago, so another replenishment is long overdue.

While we can’t be certain when this will happen (there is no definitive date or time), we can narrow it down a little.

Best Buy’s resupply dates aren’t always constant, but it’s never offered new PS5 units on a weekend. Furthermore, they do not usually arrange drops in the evenings or before 9:30 a.m. ET.

This isn’t much of a predictor, but it does give you an approximate indication of when the next refill will occur (between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays).

As always, this website will keep a close eye on the issue to see if any more details emerge in the near future.

Check Best Buy for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Since August 26, Walmart has not restocked PS5s.

Given that the store generally coordinates its drops every two weeks, this is uncommon. As a result, its next installment is long overdue.

Walmart regularly launches next-generation consoles on Thursdays around 3 p.m. ET, so keep a watch on their website tomorrow afternoon (September 16).

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

Restocking PS5 at Target

Target only restocked this past Friday (September 10), so there’s no way they’ll be preparing for another drop any time soon.

As noted by reliable console tracker Matt Swider, while Target does not always restock on the same day of the week, the timing is usually consistent. The retailer’s drop times are typically between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.

As a result, we recommend keeping an eye out for any unexpected Target announcements in the early hours of the morning.

Check out Target’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

Sony’s official storefront has began selling PS5s to a small group of customers.

