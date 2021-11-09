Update on ‘Destiny 2’: Here’s What’s Coming In December.

The next major patch for “Destiny 2” is only a few weeks away from becoming live, and players will have plenty to look forward to once it does.

Bungie’s 30th anniversary celebration will feature a “Destiny 2” mid-season refresh, which will be much needed given that “Season of the Lost” isn’t set to conclude until the “Witch Queen” expansion is released. November will be a relatively quiet month for the game, but fans should expect a few surprises with the big December patch.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s in store for the patch.

6-Player Activity for Free

After the December patch goes live, all players will be able to participate in a new activity akin to Astral Alignment. The Dares of Eternity will be the name of this new activity, and it will revolve around the Nine, a mysterious group of god-like entities who play a key part in the “Destiny” universe. Dungeon with a Treasure Theme Purchasers of the anniversary pack will gain access to a new dungeon with its own set of treasures. This dungeon will be located somewhere in the Cosmodrome and will have a loot or treasure-focused theme, similar to the first “Destiny” game’s loot caves.

A set of armor inspired by the Thorn exotic hand cannon is among the new items included in the anniversary pack.

Gjallarhorn is back!

The exotic Gjallarhorn rocket launcher, which was considered the strongest DPS weapon in the original “Destiny,” is perhaps the most intriguing addition to “Destiny 2” in the impending patch. For those unfamiliar, the Wolfpack Rounds perk allows the Gjallarhorn to fire rockets that split into smaller tracking missiles.

Ornaments And Weapons

A lot of things from Bungie’s previous games, such as “Marathon” and maybe “Halo,” will be included in the patch. For Guardians who wish to step up their fashion game, a full armor ornament set from “Marathon” will be included to the game, as well as a unique Bungie Streetwear set. A few more “Destiny 1” weaponry will be returning soon, including the Eyasluna hand cannon and the Thousand-Yard Stare sniper rifle.

Exotic ships and sparrows, as well as a few unique shaders, emotes, emblems, and more, are among the other things.

The update will be available on December 7th.