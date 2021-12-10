Update 3.1 for ‘Battlefield 2042′ includes weapon balancing, map changes, and more.

Another patch for “Battlefield 2042” has been released, this time with a focus on improving the real shooting experience.

Update 3.1 is now available on all platforms, and it includes a number of critical bug fixes as well as more weapon handling enhancements. This follows the most recent wave of weapon adjustments from the large patch published earlier this month, which addressed the game’s accuracy difficulties with numerous guns.

The new update rebalanced both bullet dispersion and weapon recoil. Following a reduction in dispersion cone growth, most automatic weapons will now be able to fire correctly for extended periods of time. Additionally, bullet dispersion will now reset more rapidly when tap-firing, allowing for more precise bursts of fire. This should hopefully reduce player irritation during long-range firefights.

SMG hip-fire accuracy has been enhanced, allowing the weapon type to carve out a niche in the meta. These weapons will now be better suited for close-quarters combat than assault rifles and machine guns, giving them an advantage over assault rifles and machine guns.

Shotgunners would still win in a head-to-head match, but the range will continue to be important. The MCS-880 shotgun received a buff that improves consistency when firing buckshot and flechette ammunition.

When it comes to LMGs, all of the weapons in the category have had their recoil and dispersion values reduced to improve accuracy when firing lengthy, sustained bursts.

Recoil values have been modified across the board for all weapons. When utilizing fully automatic weapons like rifles, SMGs, and LMGs, players may notice this more. Recoil values on hard-hitting weapons like the SFAR and the AK-24 were tweaked to make them feel less jumpy when firing.

Ground Vehicle 30mm Cannons, 57mm Cannons, and 40mm GPL have been nerfed to be slightly less powerful against soldiers, in keeping with this infantry-focused update. This would improve ground troops’ overall survivability while also providing them with a greater fighting chance against armored adversaries.

Finally, in the Breakthrough game mode, DICE deleted the rooftop capture spots on the Kaleidoscope, Orbital, and Hourglass maps for a less frustrating experience.