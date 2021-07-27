Update 2.1 Leaks Reveal New Boss, Location, Fishing Mechanic, and Characters in ‘Genshin Impact’

While some gamers are still updating their versions of “Genshin Impact” after miHoYo published Update 2.0 last week, leaked information about what to expect in the upcoming update has surfaced online.

On Friday, industry insider Genshin Report tweeted a new set of interesting insights concerning the “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1. In the game’s next patch, the Chinese gaming studio is expected to incorporate a new fishing mechanic. Furthermore, the insider stated that Watasumi will make his debut in the future update.

Watasumi, for those unfamiliar with the name, is one of the islands that make up the newly formed nation of Inazuma. The developer previously mentioned the destination, but it has yet to be introduced to the game. The insider provided a photo of the forthcoming location on Twitter, which is famed for its bright and lush vegetation.

The new boss that players will have to face in “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1 was another interesting information revealed by the source. The insider also shared a photo of La Signora, the new boss. Lumie, an industry insider, also uploaded a video showing Baal, Kokomi, and Sara’s renders.

On its official Twitter account, MiHoYo appears to have verified some facts regarding the game’s next playable characters. It just revealed details on three new characters: Baal or Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Sara.

While miHoyo provided little facts about these characters, they are largely consistent with what fans have learned about their backstories from previous leaks.

The PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android versions of “Genshin Impact” are now available.