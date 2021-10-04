Upcoming Character Banners For Patch 2.2 Have Been Confirmed As ‘Genshin Impact.’

The next character banners for the next major patch, expected out next week, were shown during the just finished Special Program for “Genshin Impact.”

Childe and Hu Tao, two limited-time 5-star characters, will return in Patch 2.2. Rumors of a third Childe banner rerun had already circulated in the “Genshin Impact” forum, causing consternation among fans who had hoped for early Xiao or Ganyu reruns.

Childe’s next banner will be the first to appear in the new patch, and it will be the character’s third appearance in the limited-time gacha.

Hu Tao will be the first re-run after Childe’s banner, following her initial release in March. Those who missed out on her initial banner will now have a second chance to grab this top-tier Pyro DPS character, who will be one of the main 4-star characters in her second banner with Thoma.

Thoma, who initially appeared in the Inazuma story quest, will be playable in the near future. With his unique shield mechanic and AoE flame attacks, this polearm-wielding Pyro user brings a lot of damage and survivability to the table.

Childe’s banner will go online on Oct. 13 in conjunction with the patch’s release, and it’ll endure for about two weeks, which is usual for limited-time characters’ banners. Soon after, Hu Tao’s flag will appear.

In Patch 2.2, each character banner will receive new weaponry. The re-run of Childe’s game will also include a weapon banner with all-new weapons, including the 5-star bow Polar Star. Meanwhile, during Hu Tao and Thoma’s banner, the Staff of Homa will be available once more, perfectly complementing the two Pyro users’ HP-based kits.

The release of the last batch of anniversary goods that miHoYo started giving away as part of the game’s first anniversary coincided with the showing of the “Genshin Impact” Special Program. Over the past week, fan discontent erupted on social media, culminating in “Genshin Impact” being review bombed in the Google Play Store due to miHoYo’s stinginess with free in-game incentives.