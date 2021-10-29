Until a man approaches her, a woman is left stranded on the highway.

A woman wishes to express her gratitude to a compassionate man who stepped in to assist her after she had a ‘tyre blowout’ on the highway.

The woman stated that the event occurred when she was traveling on the M57, also known as the Liverpool Outer Ring Road, on Wednesday.

When the man realized what had happened, she stated he pulled over and attempted to repair her tyre.

But the man’s assistance didn’t end there, as he drove following the woman along the motorway with his hazards lights on to a tyre repair shop.

“A HUGE thank you to the extremely lovely gentleman who assisted me today after I had a tyre blowout on the M57,” she said on a local Facebook group about the kind act.

“He attempted to repair my tyre before driving after me with his hazard lights on to Oak Tyres for a new tyre.”

“Many thanks for your assistance and friendliness.

“He lived near Liverpool Road’s Oak Tree tavern.

“Please pass on my thanks to anyone who knows him.”

The woman continued to describe the man, describing him as “thin build with dark hair” who drove a beige automobile.

She went on to claim that the man had taken a day off work to spend with his wife, and that she was sorry for ‘delaying her day.’

She did, however, call the man a “diamond” for his deeds.

“He was returning the van to his work as he was taking the day off […] with his wife,” she continued.

“I apologize for disrupting her day out, but he was truly a jewel yesterday.”

The post was well-received, with many people asking if the woman was well and offering to assist her in finding the man.