Unsettling Details About Activision Blizzard’s Alleged Sexual Harassment Culture Have Surfaced

Activision Blizzard, which was sued by California last month for its “frat boy” culture, is now facing employee backlash as troubling allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination surface.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit against the corporation on July 20 alleging that it violated state laws by permitting a culture of gender discrimination and sexual harassment of women to grow.

Several former and present employees, as well as those who interacted with Activision Blizzard, have come out with their own accounts of discrimination and harassment since the complaint was filed.

Shay Stein, a former customer service representative, told the New York Times that she was constantly underpaid compared to her ex-boyfriend, who started at the same time as her and did the same work. She claimed that one of her managers messaged her on Facebook and inquired about the type of pornography she saw.

Stein was also offered narcotics by a boss during a holiday party, which she rebuffed. This is said to have harmed her relationship with her management as well as her career.

At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in 2015, security researcher Emily Mitchell had a terrible experience at the Activision Blizzard booth. She was questioned whether she was lost by one of the recruiters. Another inquired as to if she was attending the conference with her partner. According to Vice, Mitchell was wearing a t-shirt with the words “penetration specialist” inscribed on it. A security audit is referred to as a penetration expert.

“One of them asked me when was the last time I was personally penetrated, if I enjoyed it, and how often I was penetrated,” Mitchell explained. “I was enraged and humiliated, so I took the free merchandise and left.”

Activision Blizzard, according to a source, had a lactation room. However, there were no locks in the room before. Men are said to have entered the breastfeeding area and “simply stared.”

The California lawsuit was described by Activision Blizzard on July 23 as “irresponsible action by unaccountable state bureaucrats that are driving many of the state’s top businesses out of California.”

DFEH’s charges are “a distorted and misleading picture of our firm,” according to Time. Executive Fran Townsend wrote in an email to staff that DFEH’s allegations are “a distorted and untrue picture of our company.” The action, she added, was “meritless and irresponsible.”

Several employees were enraged by the company’s response, which sparked unprecedented calls for a company-wide culture change. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activism Blizzard, shared an in an attempt to placate the staff. Brief News from Washington Newsday.