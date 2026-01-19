Unmet Potential: Kisii Student Denied Access to Maseno School Due to Poverty

14-year-old Dodevick Omweri’s dream of attending Maseno School has been dashed by the harsh realities of poverty, despite his impressive academic performance. A bright student from Kisii, Dodevick scored an outstanding 63 points, securing a place at the prestigious school, but his future is now in limbo as financial constraints prevent him from joining the institution.

A Dream Deferred

Instead of preparing for his Grade 10 classes, Dodevick finds himself stuck at home, where he spends his days washing dishes and sweeping the compound. With each passing day, his potential is slowly being wasted as he watches his peers continue their studies at Maseno. His mother, overwhelmed by the financial pressures and unable to afford the associated school fees, has shared a tearful plea for assistance, emphasizing the disconnect between the government’s policy of 100% transition to secondary education and the overwhelming financial barriers many families face.

“I worked very hard for this opportunity,” Dodevick says, his voice heavy with the weight of unfulfilled dreams. “I dream of becoming a lawyer to help people, but that dream is fading.” His story is emblematic of the struggles faced by countless talented yet underprivileged students across Kenya, who find themselves unable to access the education they deserve due to the high costs associated with secondary schooling.

The High Cost of Education

Although tuition fees in public schools are subsidized, many families are still burdened with “hidden costs” such as uniforms, boarding fees, and development levies. For families living on less than a dollar a day, these costs are simply insurmountable. Dodevick’s plight mirrors that of other students, like Vaida from Seme, who was also turned away from Rang’ala Girls due to an inability to pay fees. These stories highlight the inadequacies of the bursary systems meant to support the most vulnerable students, with many deserving individuals falling through the cracks.

The video of Dodevick, which was shared by TV47, has sparked widespread outrage and empathy across social media platforms. The outcry has led to a wave of support, with many Kenyans mobilizing to assist, but experts caution that charity is only a temporary fix. The real question remains: why is a student’s brilliance penalized by the lack of financial resources?

As Dodevick waits for a miracle, the education system stands at a crossroads. His admission letter to Maseno School remains nothing more than a piece of paper, as the financial fuel needed to turn it into reality remains out of reach. The future of a potential lawyer is at risk, but this is also a call to the Ministry of Education, county leadership, and well-wishers to act swiftly. Dodevick’s potential must not be allowed to fade away in the face of poverty.