University Course Helps SMEs Navigate AI Risks, Including Shadow AI

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are facing growing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) as employees increasingly use tools like ChatGPT without their employers’ knowledge, a practice known as “shadow AI.” To help business leaders address these risks and make informed decisions about AI adoption, the University of Edinburgh has launched a free online course aimed at equipping leaders with the knowledge they need to evaluate AI’s potential and pitfalls.

The course, called “Responsible AI for SMEs,” is part of the Bridging Responsible AI Divides (Braid) research programme. It addresses not only the emerging trend of shadow AI but also other critical challenges such as AI’s tendency to fabricate information, potential biases, and the impact on employee skill development.

Understanding AI’s Risks and Benefits for SMEs

One of the key risks highlighted in the course is the use of generative chatbots to respond to customer inquiries. While these tools can improve customer satisfaction, they also carry the risk of providing false or misleading information about products and services. The course urges business leaders to weigh these risks carefully before incorporating AI into customer service functions.

Another issue raised is the automation of routine research tasks. While AI can save time, it may deprive junior employees of valuable learning opportunities, potentially undermining workforce development. The course also cautions against biases in AI systems, which can result from training the models on limited or skewed data.

Despite these challenges, the course does not advocate against adopting AI altogether. Instead, it emphasizes the importance of understanding AI’s capabilities and risks, ensuring that SMEs make decisions based on solid knowledge rather than trends or pressure to adopt the technology.

Professor Shannon Vallor, co-director of the Braid programme, explains, “Our goal is to help businesses move forward with confidence, not just because they feel they should adopt AI, but because they understand it well enough to make the right call for their business and customers.”

Co-director Ewa Luger adds that AI is already present in many workplaces, whether businesses are aware of it or not. “What we’re offering is not a fast-track to AI success, but a way to understand the implications, manage the risks, and protect the trust that businesses work so hard to build,” Luger said.

The course is now available online through the University of Edinburgh’s website, providing SMEs with an essential resource to navigate the complex landscape of AI adoption responsibly.