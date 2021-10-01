Uninstall these apps as soon as possible since they include a new Android virus that can empty banking wallets.

Beware, Android users! Using complex strategies, a new virus that lurks in multiple Google Play apps can steal your money.

What is the Android Trojan GriftHorse?

The awful malware, known as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has infected 10 million active Android smartphones, according to cybersecurity firm Zimperium. Over 200 apps in at least 70 countries have been found to contain the dangerous software.

The unfortunate reality is that the GriftHorse Android Trojan has been infecting and exploiting Android users since November of this year. But how does it prey on unwitting users?

The virus deceives users into subscribing to a recurring payment, which, if left unchecked, can be used to steal money as well as empty banking wallets and apps. The malicious apps have been deleted from the Google Play Store, but it is unknown if third-party platforms have followed suit.

Even though the apps have been deleted from the Play Store, the malware can still infect users’ smartphones who have previously downloaded them.

“These malicious Android applications appear harmless when looking at the store description and requested permissions, but this false sense of security is shattered when users are charged month after month for the premium service they are subscribed to without their knowledge or consent,” Zimperium said on Wednesday.

“As soon as the victim is infected, they are blasted with screen notifications informing them that they have won a prize and must claim it right away. The pop-ups will display at least five times every hour until the app user accepts the offer, according to the cybersecurity firm.

“The virus takes the user to a geo-specific homepage where they are required to enter their phone numbers for verification after they accept the invitation,” the malware says. However, they are actually submitting their phone number to a premium SMS service, which will begin billing their phone bill over €30 ($34.74) per month,” the blog post continued.

People will not immediately recognize the consequences of the theft, and it may continue undetected for months before being discovered.

These programs should be uninstalled right away: