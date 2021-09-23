Under the government’s ‘proposed’ isolation regulations, Liverpool might be dealt a blow by Atletico Madrid.

As the October internationals approach and the government examines additional quarantine plans for the Premier League’s international players, the club-country feud is far from finished.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is seeking to remove footballers returning from red-list nations from the 10-day required hotel quarantine, according to The Athletic.

Instead, they would be compelled to isolate in their club bubbles for only five days before returning to full action.

While allowing players to represent their national teams would be a step in the right direction, these new rules would still pose issues for clubs.

Liverpool’s Brazilian stars were forced to miss the last international break due to Premier League teams refusing to release players for September fixtures due to 10-day quarantine requirements.

The Brazilian FA had demanded that FIFA impose a five-day penalty and prohibit players from being selected by their clubs, but FIFA made a spectacular U-turn.

It remains to be seen whether Premier League teams would release their players for the next October internationals, but even if they do, Jurgen Klopp will be left with a selection issue because to the proposed five-day isolation.

Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay begins early on Friday, October 15, and the Reds play Watford away the following day at 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool will also be in Champions League action on Tuesday, October 19, when they visit Atletico Madrid in Madrid.

The Brazilian trio might be ruled out of the important Champions League match if they are obliged to isolate in their club bubbles for five days upon their return.

To avoid a repeat of the earlier this month’s squabble, both clubs and associations will likely need to reach out for further compromise.