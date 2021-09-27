Under new student loan arrangements, Brits could pay hundreds extra every year.

The repayment threshold for student loans might be lowered, forcing Brits to pay hundreds of pounds more per year.

The current ‘plan 2′ loans require graduates to pay 9% of their earnings above £27,295 per year to cover the cost of their university education, according to the Mirror.

However, as part of new plans, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be proposing a massive reduction in the threshold in order to collect billions for the government’s coffers.

It would exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis faced by 20-something Britons, who are already facing a £139 increase in the energy price ceiling and an increase in National Insurance.

The government is studying the 2019 Augar review, which suggested a £2,000 reduction in the repayment threshold for graduates.

Graduates’ repayments would increase by £180 per year as a result of this.

The Financial Times even suggested a £20,000 barrier, which would add more than £600 to annual bills, albeit this was deemed “a bit low.”

The 2018 decision to raise thresholds from £21k to £25k, according to the 2019 Augar review, cost the Treasury £2.3 billion per year.

It also cut the typical student’s lifetime contribution from 65 percent to 50 percent, with many loans never being repaid.

“The present repayment threshold of £25,000 is greater than the median graduate wage three years after graduation of £22,80011,” the study said at the time (2015-16 prices).

“It’s also higher than the median incomes of all non-graduates of working age, which is roughly £23,000.” (2017- 18 prices).

“We question the basis for a system that exempts such a large portion of a borrower’s earnings from any repayment and contributes to the “no win, no pay” factor in student choice.

“We believe that once a financial benefit is obtained, there should be a higher expectation that students will contribute.

“We recommend median non-graduate earnings as the most appropriate criteria for students in degree-level schooling.

“This would entail lowering the threshold from £25,000 to £23,000 in 2018-19 prices.”

“The student loan system is meant to ensure that all individuals with the talent and desire to pursue higher education are able to do so,” a representative for the Department of Education stated.

