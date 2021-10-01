Ultimate ‘New World’ Tips And Tricks To Level Up Quickly

Amazon Games’ next open-world MMO title, “New World,” features a variety of ways to level. This guide can help gamers who are looking for tips and tactics to level up their characters quickly and get through the early stages of the story.

Players in the “New World” can try the Story-Rush approach. Players can concentrate on the game’s primary story quests by employing this technique. They merely need to hurry through each story quest in order to move on to the next.

The Story-Rush method is beneficial for groups since it allows them to have early access to some of the best farming opportunities. However, the disadvantage of this strategy is that it frequently leaves gaps later on, particularly throughout the questing and leveling phase.

To make this method work faster, players should not jump right onto the second mission after completing the first. Instead, they should go to the spot where one of the members of the group first began.

Getting to that region will take between 5 and 15 minutes, depending on the zone each member of the group started in. However, if the entire party completes the task together, the time spent will easily compensate for the time spent.

Aside from that, players can also skip the tutorial by selecting Continues to New World from the game’s menu or pressing the ESC key. Levels 1 through 10 of the game are straightforward, requiring players to simply pursue the main quest and earn resources and skills that will be useful in later tasks.

Players can stop the recovery animation by sheathing or unsheathing their weapons when in the Light Armor Class. It is also important for players to gather 40 Stone, 16 Rawhide and 40 Green Wood when at these levels.

This manner, players will have adequate supplies for following quests while also preventing them from leaving the first settlement. To create their first set of tools, players should also gather 4 Green Wood and 4 Flint. These resources will also aid players in completing the Early Quest Skinning period.

Players in the “New World” should begin completing quests as soon as they arrive in their first village. Some of these tasks are required to progress and acquire items that are necessary for further progression, such as Camps.

It's worth noting when choosing a faction.