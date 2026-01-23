The UK Government has ramped up its criticism of social media platform X amid a controversy involving the use of its AI chatbot, Grok, to create non-consensual deepfake images. Following disturbing reports that Grok, owned by Elon Musk’s xAI, was being used to digitally undress individuals, ministers are calling for swift action against the platform. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to deliver a statement in Parliament addressing the issue, with mounting pressure for the UK to consider a ban on the site.

Calls for Action and Legal Threats

The controversy has stirred outrage from lawmakers, with officials indicating that they will support the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, should it decide to block access to X for violating online safety regulations. Ofcom has initiated an expedited investigation into the matter, engaging with both X and xAI regarding the creation and distribution of explicit images, including sexualized images of children.

In response to the government’s stance, Elon Musk accused the UK of attempting to stifle free speech, labeling the country’s potential action as “fascist.” Musk’s strong rebuttal highlights the growing tensions between the UK and the tech mogul over the platform’s handling of harmful content. Ministers, including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, have expressed dissatisfaction with X’s current measures to combat such misuse of its AI tool, emphasizing the platform’s failure to adequately protect users.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also weighed in, revealing that discussions with U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have taken place. Lammy emphasized that there is broad agreement over the severity of the situation, particularly concerning the exploitation of Grok to manipulate images of women and children. He stated, “This is absolutely abhorrent and entirely unacceptable.”

The U.S. State Department’s Sarah Rogers later mocked the UK’s threat of a potential X ban, suggesting that the move could mirror Russia’s own censorship tactics. Despite these remarks, the government’s focus remains on ensuring that tech platforms operate in a manner that upholds online safety standards.