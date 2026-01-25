Uganda Court Denies Medical Transfer for Opposition Leader Besigye

A Ugandan military court has denied a request to transfer opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye to a private hospital, despite his deteriorating health in detention. The decision follows mounting concerns over his condition after being abducted from Nairobi in late 2024.

Denied Critical Care

The court’s refusal to approve Besigye’s medical transfer has sparked outrage across East Africa. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, had appealed for him to receive treatment from his personal doctor at a facility with proper medical equipment. Reports indicate that the 69-year-old is severely weakened, unable to walk, and suffering from a serious infection, yet he remains confined in a military detention center.

Besigye’s case has become a focal point of diplomatic and human rights discussions in the region, particularly due to the controversy surrounding his abduction from Nairobi. The opposition leader was taken from his apartment in November 2024, drugged, and smuggled into Uganda, leading to an outcry over violations of Kenyan sovereignty. Despite the worsening medical situation, Ugandan authorities have continued to deny his request for proper medical care.

In a rare visit to her husband, Byanyima described the conditions of Besigye’s detention. “He is being held in a dirty, hot cell with a bedbug-infested mattress,” she said, adding that her husband is experiencing severe symptoms like vomiting and dehydration. She criticized the military court’s ruling, claiming the prison’s medical services were insufficient for his needs.

Abduction Strains Regional Relations

The Ugandan military court’s decision is part of a broader pattern of tensions surrounding Besigye’s detention. His trial for treason—despite being a civilian—has raised eyebrows, especially as he was once President Museveni’s personal doctor. International rights organizations have accused the Ugandan government of committing medical neglect as a form of political repression. Legal experts argue that denying Besigye medical care amounts to torture, a violation of international law.

For Kenya, Besigye’s abduction has raised uncomfortable questions about its relationship with Uganda, especially given the silence from the Kenyan government on the issue. The absence of action from Nairobi regarding the kidnapping of a high-profile figure from its own capital has stirred concerns about the safety of exiles in the region.

As Besigye’s health hangs in the balance, the diplomatic fallout from his treatment continues to grow, casting a shadow over regional leadership and governance standards in East Africa.