Ubisoft is expected to reveal a rumored free-to-play ‘Call of Duty’-style game soon.

According to prior rumors, Ubisoft will release a new multiplayer FPS game set in the Tom Clancy universe.

The company’s official Twitter account hinted the release date of the new game, which is set for later this week.

On the trailer, the Tom Clancy emblem is gradually deformed into a vandalized version with pictures of graffiti and street art, implying that the game will feature less rigorous military overtones. Games in the Tom Clancy universe, such as “Splinter Cell,” “Rainbow Six,” and “Ghost Recon,” are frequently set in counter-terrorism, political conflict, and espionage scenarios.

According to reports, a number of clips were given to various outlets, including IGN. The site shared a 25-second video showcasing the new game’s environment and tone.

The game appears to be set in a semi-futuristic modern environment, comparable to “Watch Dogs,” based on the trailer. A player can be seen holding an AK-47 style rifle as well as a tool that fires a one-sided shield that attackers can’t shoot through.

The UI features in the trailer resemble those in “Overwatch,” implying that this new IP will be a hero shooter.

More gadgets were shown in other videos published online, including a gizmo that made players completely invisible and a sonar grenade. The entire level layout, gunplay, and apparent run-and-gun style of the game are all evocative of classic “Call Of Duty” game variants.

According to Polygon, this new game was originally revealed as “BattleCat,” which is characterized as a hero shooter with a range of factions from the Tom Clancy titles. The Cleaners from “The Division,” the Wolves from “Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” and the Echelon network from the “Splinter Cell” series are said to be in the game.

Based on Ubisoft’s desire for a more sustainable and lasting economic model for their games, players hypothesized that this new IP would be free-to-play. Such decisions were taken for the future “The Division: Heartland” games as well as the new “Assassin’s Creed Infinity” project. The latter is a free-to-play game, whereas the former is guaranteed to have a live service model at the very least.

Monday at 11 a.m. PT/8 p.m. CEST, the new game will be announced.