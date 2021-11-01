Ubisoft Announces Play-to-Earn, Blockchain, and NFT Game Development Plans.

Ubisoft, a French game developer and publisher, has revealed its ambitions to be the industry’s leading creator of projects based on the play-to-earn model.

The gaming sector has already been disrupted by blockchain technology and NFTs. Despite Valve’s decision to exclude blockchain and NFTs from Steam, other platforms, like as Epic Games, have proven more accepting.

Now it appears that Ubisoft wants to join in the fun. Not only did the business invest in Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming startup, but it also declared ambitions to incorporate blockchain technology into future video games. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the company’s plans are still a mystery.

Play-to-earn is a nebulous notion that allows game producers to give away bitcoin in exchange for players participating in their games. Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft’s Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on this on the company’s most recent earnings call.

The corporation is interested in developing digital economies, according to the CEO, who feels blockchain is “extremely attractive for the long run.”

“As you can see, this business is always evolving, with numerous fresh revolutions taking place. One of these revolutions, in our opinion, is blockchain. It will suggest more play-to-earn, allowing more people to earn and own content, and we believe it will significantly boost the industry “During the results call, Guillemot stated.

“So we’ve been dealing with a lot of small businesses that are using blockchain, and we’re starting to have a decent sense of how we can influence the market. We aspire to be one of the most important players in the area “Added the CEO.

The business plans to use a new monetization approach known as play-to-earn, according to Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet.

Unbeknownst to many, Ubisoft has been experimenting with blockchain for quite some time. Since 2018, the company’s Strategic Innovation Lab, which studies new technology such as machine learning, AI, cryptography, and blockchain, has been researching blockchain.