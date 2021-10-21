Ubisoft Announces Halloween Crossover Event Between ‘For Honor’ And ‘Dead By Daylight’

To commemorate the Halloween season, Ubisoft’s medieval fighting game “For Honor” will team up with Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer horror game “Dead by Daylight.”

The Survivors of the Fog event will include a unique new twist on the traditional 4v4 Conquest game mode from “For Honor.” Teams will still fight for control points across a map, but instead of NPC minions backing either faction, the Trapper from “Dead by Daylight” will roam the map, hunting out people from both teams.

In “Dead by Daylight,” the Trapper is one of the initial killers. This terrifying killer uses bear traps and a huge, blunt sword to track down his prey. In “For Honor,” players can anticipate the Trapper to bring his famous bear traps, which, according to Ubisoft’s announcement trailer, could lead to instant-kill executions.

The new game mode keeps the old Conquest objectives of scoring 1,000 points first and then killing all of the opponent team’s heroes. Teams will earn points by capturing zones and destroying adversaries, but killing the Trapper will award a considerable number of points to the team that manages to take him out. The Trapper, on the other hand, will resurrect after a brief time.

It won’t be an easy task. The Trapper is a colossus with a variety of special techniques and powers. He can also hang players from meat hooks strewn across the new “Dead by Daylight”-themed map, but the implications of getting hooked are currently unknown.

Aside from the new game mode, the event will also provide players a free Event Pass, which is a scaled-down version of “For Honor’s” complete battle pass system. Players can acquire a variety of Halloween-themed armor parts, emotes, execution effects, and even a whole Battle Outfit by purchasing the Event Pass.

Whether or whether this partnership is specific to “For Honor” is still unknown. There are no announcements in “Dead by Daylight” about any “For Honor”-related events, but it’s likely that some sort of collaboration will come soon.

The Survivors of the Fog event in “For Honor” will run from October 21 to November 11 across all platforms.