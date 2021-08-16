Two people have been arrested after a shoebox containing £7,000 was discovered in a Kirkby property.

A residence in Merseyside was raided and a big amount of cannabis, as well as a knuckle duster, were seized.

A stop search led police to an address in Kirkby this weekend, and two persons were arrested.

During a stop search on Tithebarn Lane in Kirkby, officers discovered two bags of cannabis.

Police were then led to an address on Corbet Walk in Westvale, where they discovered hundreds of pounds in cash, more cannabis, and a knuckle duster.

Officers discovered £7,000 in cash hidden in a shoe box in a wardrobe and confiscated it.

In the residence, the knuckle duster was hidden under a mattress.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B substance, possessing illicit property, possessing an offensive weapon in a private location, and stealing. The two are still being investigated.

“A tricky issue indeed,” a Merseyside police officer remarked. Two bags of cannabis were discovered during a stop search on Kirkby’s Tithebarn Lane, leading officers to an estimated £7000 cash confiscation, as well as a substantial quantity of cannabis at a residence on Corbet Walk.

“He kept notes of his drug sales in a shoe box in his wardrobe and had a knuckle duster stashed under his mattress. This one didn’t necessitate the use of a trained search officer!

“A man and a woman were arrested for possession with intent to provide a class B substance, criminal property possession, possession of an offensive weapon in a private location, and theft. At this time, they are still being investigated.

“I wouldn’t bother coming out if you’re a drug dealer in Kirkby while we’re out.”