Two new Covid-19 therapies will be available this winter.

Thousands of vulnerable patients may be treated with the ground-breaking Covid-19 antiviral medications this winter, thanks to government agreements to procure two new treatments.

The Antivirals Taskforce agreement is considered as a crucial step toward getting at least two new viable therapies for persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus by the end of the year.

Thousands of NHS patients will be able to get the therapies if they are approved by the UK’s renowned drugs regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. The medications will prevent the infection from spreading and speed up recovery time.

Here are all of our coronavirus tales.

The two new antivirals are intended to be administered to patients who are most at risk of contracting the virus, reducing the severity of symptoms and relieving pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

“Since the start of this epidemic, we’ve been creating an armoury of life-saving measures to combat the virus and protect the country – including our outstanding vaccination campaign and treatments,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“With two new antiviral medications that we have secured, I am thrilled to affirm that we may soon have a new defense in our arsenal.”

“However, our work is far from over — we’ll keep working tirelessly to get additional revolutionary medicines so that we can protect as many people as possible from the virus, its mutations, and future diseases.”

The two antivirals are:- from Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), with 480,000 courses reserved for the government. It has been shown in clinical trials to lower the risk of hospitalization or death in at-risk non-hospitalised individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 by 50%; and- from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, for which the government has secured 250,000 courses. At the moment, three phase 2/3 trials are under place.

The government and NHS are currently working on plans for the treatment’s deployment, which includes the conduct of a nationwide study.

This will allow medical professionals to collect more information on the possible benefits of these treatments for vaccinated individuals. There will be more information on the study. “The summary has come to an end.”