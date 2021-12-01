Two New Champions Are Coming To ‘League Of Legends Wild Rift’ Soon.

As the buzz for Zaun and Piltover fades after “Arcane’s” enormous success, Riot has unveiled the next two champions heading to “League of Legends: Wild Rift.”

Along with the normal onslaught of updates and balance tweaks, the mobile versions of angelic sisters Kayle and Morgana will come in “Wild Rift” in the upcoming patch. There’s a lot to like about these new champions, so here’s a rundown of what they can do and what roles they can play.

The Righteous Kayle

Kayle is a hard carry champion who gives up early-game proficiency in exchange for massive late-game potential. Her ability scalings are relatively weak compared to the rest of the roster, so she relies heavily on equipment and level advantages to gain the upper hand.

Kayle begins as a melee champion, but as she progresses, she acquires AoE ranged auto attacks that deliver both Physical and Magic damage, making her tough to itemize against. Riot has not stated how much her gear has altered from her PC counterpart, but given how quickly “Wild Rift” games tend to play out, fans should expect some big differences.

Morgana, The Fallen is a powerful AP support caster with CC and anti-CC skills. Morgana, unlike her sister, excels at starting fights, immobilizing adversaries, and shielding allies from magical attacks. Morgana may not be able to win games on her own, but her assistance is invaluable, especially in the hands of a talented opponent.

Morgana is a versatile support champion that may be used at any point throughout a game. Her long-ranged root ability is infamous for securing a kill due to its excruciatingly long endurance. She may even take down an entire squad by diving into the middle of a conflict and tying foes for a short period of time, stunning them if they fail to flee in time.

Rework by Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo will be reworked to bring him up to speed with his PC counterpart, despite the fact that he is not a new champion. This makeover will drastically alter the champion’s appearance and feel while remaining true to his primary identity as a tanky bruiser with high HP and regeneration rates.

When Patch 2.6 goes live on Thursday, you’ll learn more about these heroes.