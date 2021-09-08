Two 9/11 victims are identified 20 years later using advanced DNA technology.

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, two victims of the 9/11 terrorist assault were identified Tuesday after 20 years of DNA research (OCME).

New technology and advances in DNA research developed and utilized at OCME were used to identify the victims.

Dorothy Morgan is the 1646th identified victim, and the 1,645th victim is a guy whose family has chosen to remain anonymous.

Morgan was from Hempstead, New York, and worked in the north tower as an insurance broker.

The victims were identified just days apart last month, marking the first identifications of the year.

“We promised the families of World Trade Center victims twenty years ago that we would do whatever it took for as long as it took to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” said Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York, in a statement.

“No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we commit to use all available resources to ensure that all those who perished can be reunited with their families.”

According to the OCME, the attempts to identify victims of the World Trade Center attack are the greatest and most difficult forensic investigation in US history.

Morgan’s DNA was confirmed by bones discovered in 2001, while the nameless man’s DNA was discovered in 2001, 2002, and 2006. In order to match the findings, family members were allowed to send in DNA samples.

According to the New York Times, the OCME has recovered roughly 22,000 body parts to test.

A considerable number of victims have yet to be recognized, with 1,106 persons out of the 2,753 killed in the World Trade Center attack remaining unidentified.

In the announcement, Mark Desire, associate director of the OCME Department of Forensic Biology and manager of the World Trade Center DNA Identification Team, said, “We continue to push the science out of necessity to produce more identifications.”

“The dedication is as strong today as it was in 2001.”

“Two detectives walked up at Nykiah Morgan’s Long Island house last month…

Her mother was the 1,646th fatality of the World Trade Center to be identified thanks to DNA testing.”

