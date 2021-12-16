Twitch Recap 2021: How to Evaluate Your Streaming and Why It Might Not Be Working

Twitch is the most recent app to provide an end-of-year review function, although some users are unable to use it.

Several websites have been publishing annual roundups of user activity during December. Spotify Wrapped was released on the first day of the month, allowing you to share information about your music preferences with others.

Shortly after that, Reddit revealed its most popular posts from the previous year, Google disclosed data on its top trends, and Instagram debuted a new Playback tool. Meanwhile, Snapchat’s “End of Year” review had a shaky start that was unintentionally humorous.

“Twitch Recap 2021” is the most recent example of one of these roundups. This, as you might think, gives users an overview of how they used the streaming platform in the previous year. It contains information such as which channels you watched the most, which emotes you used the most, and how long you spent viewing broadcasts in general.

There is a separate version of the product for content creators, similar to Spotify Wrapped, that allows them to obtain data on their audience counts and core demographics.

I adore each and every one of you. Thank you for the best photo of the year so far. twitter.com/uSZDQBwywm Ava (@AvaGG) (@AvaGG) (@AvaGG) (@AvaGG) ( 15 December 2021 How to View Your Twitch Recap for the Year 2021 Twitch Recap 2021 is now available, and using it should be very simple.

It’s not like Instagram or Spotify, where you have to look for a specific banner or click a link within the app to see what’s available. Instead, simply have all of the information summarized for you in an email sent directly to your mailbox.

Why You May Not Receive a Twitch Recap Email in 2021

In principle, an invite should be issued directly to the email address associated with your Twitch account. Some people, however, claim that this has not happened to them.

If this is the case, the first thing you should do is double-check to see if the email has been automatically stored in your spam or garbage folders. Because the Twitch Recap is technically a promotional email, this does happen from time to time.

The other, to be precise. This is a condensed version of the information.