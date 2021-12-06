TV channel, kick-off time, live streaming, and team news for Everton versus Arsenal.

Everton returns to Premier League action against Arsenal on Monday night, looking to get their season back on track.

Mikel Arteta leads the Gunners to Merseyside, where the Blues face one of their former heroes at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez will be aiming for a positive result against Arsenal to help alter the club’s fortunes, as they have only picked up two points in their last eight games.

The Premier League’s final matchday 15 game will take place on Monday, December 6 at 8 p.m.

The match between Everton and Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

On both channels, the build-up to the game begins at 7 p.m., with Monday Night Football continuing until 11 p.m.

Yerry Mina has returned to training and could be available on Monday night, according to Rafa Benitez.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager remarked, “We’ll see how he reacts in the next couple of days to see if he’s available or not.”

Andre Gomes has returned to training, according to the Spanish coach, while Salomon Rondon’s fitness is being examined following his substitution against Liverpool in midweek.

The England striker and Tom Davies are the only confirmed absentees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is making progress in his comeback from injury, but he is still “a couple of weeks” away from returning.

Granit Xhaka may be fit enough to return to the Arsenal team following an injury layoff, although Emile Smith Rowe and Bernd Leno are injury concerns.