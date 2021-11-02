‘Trying to make a few quid,’ said the dealer who hid cannabis in the bath.

“I was just trying to make a few quid,” said a drug dealer who got away with hiding cannabis in his bath.

Merseyside Police busted David Campbell of Holborn Hill, Tranmere, after they discovered a text message from him on someone else’s phone.

The text message, which was saved as ‘Filp flop’ on the person’s phone, stated that Campbell was on his way to the address in Market Street, Birkenhead, so the cops decided to wait for him.

Shortly later, Campbell arrived in a car with a woman passenger and two youngsters aged 12 and 15 inside, said Paul Blasbery, prosecuting at his appearance in Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (November 2).

“He indicated he had been to the address to pick up money,” Mr Blasbery added. He was searched, but the results were negative. To his credit, he admitted to having two ounces of marijuana in his possession.” His automobile was examined, and two glass jars of cannabis were discovered in a carrier bag. When police arrived at his Tranmere house, they discovered a large jar of cannabis hidden behind a closet door and another hidden behind a bath panel.

Campbell admitted to having a cannabis farm in his loft and that he was “trying to make a little bucks.”

Officers arrived and discovered two huge black tents with ten cannabis plants, as well as fans, lights, and plant food.

“A subsequent search of the home uncovered around £1,000 cash, digital scales with traces of cannabis on them, and a quantity of snap bags,” Mr Blasbery said.

The cannabis in bags had a street value of £935 and, while only seven of the cannabis plants were viable, they had the potential to grow cannabis worth almost £2,000, according to the court.

Campbell, who has a previous conviction for cannabis cultivation, admitted to having a £10,000 loan shark debt, of which he repaid £6,500.

He said that he was cultivating marijuana to assist pay off his debt and that he was earning around £90 each week.

