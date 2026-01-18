Trump Appoints Blair, Kushner, and Rubio to Lead Gaza Reconstruction

President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a new initiative, the “Gaza Board of Peace,” designed to oversee the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip. The high-profile board is headed by Trump himself and includes several prominent figures, such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. The board’s goal is to stabilize Gaza, govern the rebuilding efforts, and tackle long-standing issues that have hindered progress in the region.

Controversial Appointments and a Corporate Approach

The inclusion of Blair, who has a controversial legacy in the Arab world due to his role in the 2003 Iraq invasion, alongside Rubio, a staunch Israel supporter, and Kushner, the architect of the Abraham Accords, has raised concerns. Critics argue that the board represents a U.S.-Israel-led initiative with limited Palestinian input. In addition to the political figures, the board also includes Steve Witkoff, a property developer, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, signaling an approach that blends diplomacy with corporate-style investment strategies.

Trump’s vision for Gaza’s reconstruction appears to align with a business-driven model, focusing on attracting investments and mobilizing capital. This has led to accusations that the administration views Gaza’s recovery as a real estate development project rather than a diplomatic process aimed at lasting peace.

Missing Palestinian Voices and Local Concerns

A key criticism of the initiative is the absence of Palestinian representatives from the board, a glaring omission that threatens to undermine the legitimacy of the effort. Without local involvement and buy-in, many view the board’s efforts as potentially imposed rather than collaborative. The exclusion of Palestinians could further deepen distrust and hamper any attempts to broker peace in a region fraught with complex political dynamics.

This new phase of Trump’s Middle East peace plan is positioned as “Phase Two” of his broader strategy. However, the road to peace requires more than just financial investment—it demands a balanced political framework that considers the needs and voices of all parties involved. The success of the Gaza reconstruction project hinges on whether this board can foster both political and economic stability, a challenge that has eluded the international community for decades.

As the world watches, the fate of Gaza now lies in the hands of a boardroom in Washington, far removed from the daily struggles faced by the people of Gaza.