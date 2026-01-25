Trump Administration’s Family Detention Policy Expands, Targeting Interior Families

New data reveals a startling shift in the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, as family detention policies escalate to unprecedented levels. Over 3,800 minors were detained between January and October 2025, as authorities turn their focus from border enforcement to detaining families with legal status deep within the US interior. This change in strategy has raised alarm among human rights advocates, with critics claiming it has intensified the trauma faced by vulnerable children.

A Surge in Family Detention

The disturbing image of five-year-old Liam Ramos, clutching his Spider-Man backpack as federal agents led him away, has come to symbolize the new era of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. Unlike previous administrations that primarily targeted border crossers, the current administration is now detaining families who have been living legally in the United States, including refugees who had previously been granted asylum.

The Deportation Data Project obtained figures revealing a significant rise in family detentions. The data, covering a nine-month period, shows that between January and October 2025, ICE detained over 3,800 minors in family detention centers—an increase from previous years. Legal experts and activists are voicing concerns about the expansion of policies that were once limited to border regions, now reaching communities across the country.

Legal Concerns and Humanitarian Impact

Attorneys and advocates are now scrambling to challenge these practices, which they argue violate both US law and international standards for the treatment of minors. Becky Wolozin, a lawyer with the National Center for Youth Law, emphasized that the new policy targets families who have already been authorized to reside in the country. “This isn’t about people crossing the border anymore; this is about families who are living here legally, some for years. Even refugees are being questioned again,” she said. “There is no status that can protect people from this policy.”

The implementation of the detention policies has raised alarms over potential violations of the Flores Settlement, a 1997 court ruling that established regulations for the treatment of minors in immigration detention. The decree prohibits the detention of unaccompanied children and limits the length of time families can be held in custody. However, reports are surfacing that families are being held in makeshift “black sites,” including office buildings and airports, which lack the essential childcare facilities stipulated in the Flores guidelines.

As this family detention policy intensifies, it marks a dramatic shift from traditional border enforcement, with broader consequences for the families involved. Critics are calling this move part of the administration’s larger “mass deportation” strategy, arguing that the true damage lies not in the physical removal of individuals, but in the psychological toll it takes on children like Liam Ramos and others caught in the system.