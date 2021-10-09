Troy Townsend discusses his son’s return to Everton and Rafa Benitez’s choice.

Rafael Benitez has given Andros Townsend a new lease of life at Everton.

The winger joined the Blues on a free transfer from Crystal Palace and has now scored five goals and provided three assists in all competitions for the club.

The 30-year-old has fit into life on Merseyside fast after winning the Premier League goal of the month title for a record third time on Friday.

Andros Townsend’s father Troy Townsend has spoken openly about the influence the Spanish coach has had on his son. Benitez played a big role in getting him to the Toffees after they briefly worked together at Newcastle.

“We sensed something would or could happen from the first inkling of Rafa’s appointment,” he stated.

“To be honest, I think Andros would have stopped outside the stadium and waited for Rafa to be introduced!”

He was in the same kind of form at Newcastle under Rafa. Rafa is well aware of what to anticipate from Andros and what he is capable of delivering. The friendship has endured.” Under Benitez, the England international scored three goals and assisted two more in 10 league games during his time at Newcastle, which ended in relegation in 2016.

The next summer, Townsend joined Palace, where he was frequently asked to do his fair share of defensive work rather than play on the front foot.

Everton’s new signing has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join the Blues, stating that he is ready to “prove those wrong” who may have been disappointed by his signing.

Following his strong start to the season, Townsend Sr. has stated that he wants to reach double figures in goals and assists, a feat he has yet to do in his career. Townsend Sr. believes he understands one of the reasons for his improved form.

“The football club’s status is usually beneficial. He told The Athletic that he wanted to achieve for a fanbase that was completely entwined with the club and that he wanted people to respect him as a footballer again.

“It’s realizing that this is yet another opportunity to perform at the greatest level of the sport.

“This is an Everton club that should be in the Premier League at all times.””

