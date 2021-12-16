Tributes to a “nice” mother, an OAP with cartoon images of child rape, and a police confrontation near a pub.

Messages of condolences have poured in for a “lovely” and “kind” mother of ten who died of covid.

When Sharon Winsper of Seaforth first became ill in October, she assumed she had a terrible cold.

Sharon was transported to Aintree Hospital after struggling to breathe and testing positive for Covid-19. She was thrown into a coma.

Kerry Read, her mother’s daughter, claimed her mother appeared to be on the mend until she contracted an infection and pneumonia, and her condition “deteriorated overnight.”

When confronted with child rape and sadism cartoons, an RAF veteran claimed he didn’t believe they were illegal.

Gordon Hughes downloaded hundreds of prohibited images depicting sexual assault of children as young as two years old.

“Lifelike photos” including “sadism” and molestation of naked boys were alleged to be among his “loathsome” collection.

The 72-year-old, though, denied being a paedophile and claimed he couldn’t recall why he downloaded the files.

He was let go from court and will not be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register due to the nature of his punishment.

A significant emergency services presence has been spotted outside a pub in St Helens following a police incident.

In Wednesday, police officers and a cordon were seen outside The Windle bar on Hard Lane.

The event is thought to have occurred around 9.15 p.m., and there is a large police presence on the scene.

Several police vehicles, a handful of unmarked cars, and approximately nine police officers can be seen in photos shot at the location.

A cordon has been erected at both the top and bottom of the road, as well as a traffic closure notice.

