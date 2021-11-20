Trent Alexander-Arnold describes how Liverpool thrashed Arsenal by “seeing red blurs.”

Liverpool’s intention to press Arsenal in the second half at Anfield was described by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In their Premier League match on Saturday evening, the Reds defeated the Gunners 4-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved up to second place in the rankings, four points behind leaders Chelsea, with the win.

Alexander-Arnold assisted Sadio Mane’s opening goal with a free-kick and then teed up Takumi Minamino for a tap-in to secure the win.

At full-time, the England international told Sky Sports which aspect of Liverpool’s second-half performance he thought was the greatest this season.

Alexander-Arnold, who has nine assists in his previous six games for club and country, said, “It’s exactly what we needed, it’s exactly what we want from ourselves.”

“With the loss before the international break, we were quite disappointed” (to West Ham). A team of our caliber should not be losing games, and with the way things are going in this league, any loss is a poor loss.

“But we rebounded back in the greatest possible way; a clean sheet, four goals from the lads; we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“It was precisely what we required. There’s nothing more to it.

“They arrived with two banks of four, which were difficult to break down in the first half, to say the least. But, in the end, we broke them down, scored our goals, put the game to bed, and kept a clean sheet, which is always a good thing.

“We had the aggression in the first half but didn’t capitalize,” Alexander-Arnold continued, “but the first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as excellent as we’ve played pressing wise this season.” They were completely trampled.

“They kept playing out back, but we were all over them, and they were seeing red blurs all over the place.”

“That’s exactly what we were hoping to achieve.” “The second half was incredible.”