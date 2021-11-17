Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool defender, confesses that England ‘hurt’ him and is considering a position shift.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool defender, admits it “hurts” that he hasn’t played more for England and would welcome a switch to midfield to improve his prospects.

Alexander-Arnold, who was playing as a right wing-back, had three assists when the Three Lions clinched a place in next year’s World Cup with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in their last qualifier on Monday.

However, the 23-year-old had only made four appearances in England’s last 23 games due to injuries and a lack of selection for the team.

While immensely prominent at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has struggled due to stiff competition at right-back, with England coach Gareth Southgate preferring Kyle Walker, Reece James, or Kieran Trippier in the last 18 months.

And this is what the Reds’ defense had to say: “This is one of the best England teams ever, based on results and how far we’ve progressed in tournaments.

“Being in and around it is huge. It’s simply that when you hold yourself to such high standards, it hurts when you don’t get to play as much as you’d like.

“In my mind, it’s a million-dollar question. Why hasn’t it occurred to you yet?” There are two distinct sets of responsibilities (at Liverpool and in England), roles, and employees.

“The feeling of having freedom out there is the finest thing for me. Of course, I have defensive responsibilities and must contribute to the team, but I’ve always believed that I can play my best football when I’m given the freedom to do so.” Alexander-Arnold will now be keen to earn a spot in England’s World Cup squad in Qatar next November, after missing the European Championships this summer owing to a thigh injury sustained in the final stages of the penultimate warm-up friendly against Austria in June.

“Devastation,” the Liverpool defender remarked when asked about his feelings at the time. “I probably lost out on the only home event I would have been able to participate in.

"It's just the ache – it's never a good sign when walking hurts. There was a lot of disappointment and pity for myself, thinking I could have and should have been there. The way the country is set up."