Travel from the United Kingdom is prohibited in 17 countries.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, a number of countries have effectively barred UK citizens from visiting.

To combat the spread of the variation, the Prime Minister has tightened restrictions.

On Monday, Boris Johnson declined to rule out more limitations after confirming that at least one person in the UK had died from the Covid-19 Omicron form.

Other countries throughout the world have enacted tighter regulations, some of which prevent UK tourists from visiting.

There are now seventeen nations that do not admit visitors from the United Kingdom, with a handful of them effectively closing their borders to all non-residents.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the following is the most recent information on UK travel bans.

Only those who are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption are allowed to enter Australia.

Australian nationals, permanent residents of Australia, and close family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

Otherwise, the country is off-limits, as it has been for the majority of the pandemic.

In Benin, West Africa, border crossings have been restricted to ‘severe necessity.’

Border crossings must be authorized in consultation with neighboring countries.

Foreign nationals, including British citizens, are currently barred from entering Bhutan.

Bhutan’s Royal Government has yet to announce when the country would reopen to foreign visitors.

Brunei has a very rigorous entry policy. Those wishing to visit Brunei must apply for a permit from the Prime Minister’s Office at least 8 working days prior to their chosen travel date.

Tourists, especially cruise ships, are not able to visit the Falkland Islands due to current visitor restrictions.

British citizens do not yet have access to tourist visas.

Chinese officials have blocked all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

There will be a review of this measure, but no date has been set.

Third-country entry is still an option.

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have received a special entry permit from a ‘Exceptions Committee.’

Since November 30, 2021, all foreign nationals (including British citizens) who do not have an existing resident status in Japan have been barred from entering the country for any reason. “The summary has come to an end.”