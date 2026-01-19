Transgender Americans Flee US for Asylum in the Netherlands

Amid a mounting crisis for trans rights in the United States, a growing number of American citizens are seeking asylum in Europe, driven by what they describe as state-sanctioned persecution under the resurgent Trump administration. The Netherlands, once viewed as a beacon of refuge for those fleeing war and oppression, is now becoming an unlikely destination for transgender Americans seeking safety from an increasingly hostile environment at home.

Exodus to Ter Apel

The village of Ter Apel in the Netherlands, known for its refugee camps housing people from conflict zones like Syria and Eritrea, has become the focal point of this unexpected migration. Among the throngs of asylum seekers, a rising cohort of transgender Americans has been arriving, escaping the dangerous climate of fear, abuse, and legislative hostility back in the US. Many have exchanged their lives in the “Land of the Free” for small, overcrowded rooms in Dutch reception centers, hoping to find safety in a foreign land.

One such individual is Jane-Michelle Arc, a 31-year-old software engineer from San Francisco. She arrived at Schiphol Airport tearfully seeking asylum, a desperate plea she says was initially met with mockery by Dutch officials. Yet the statistics show that Arc’s situation is not unique: in 2025, 76 Americans sought asylum in the Netherlands, up from just nine the year before. This alarming increase is attributed to the US government’s growing efforts to restrict trans rights, healthcare access, and public recognition, particularly under the administration of Donald Trump.

A Refuge Under Threat

Despite the hope that fleeing to the Netherlands would bring respite, the reality of life in the Ter Apel asylum camp has been far from ideal. Reports from 2024 and 2025 describe squalid conditions where refugees, including Americans, are forced to sleep on the grass due to overcrowding. While these conditions are undeniably harsh, many transgender Americans view them as a lesser evil compared to the threats they faced at home. For them, the Dutch camp, while uncomfortable, represents a temporary escape from the physical and psychological danger of living in an increasingly transphobic society.

This phenomenon of Americans fleeing their own country challenges the traditional narrative of refugees, who typically move from the Global South to the North. Instead, it highlights a profound fracture within the social fabric of the West, where political polarization has reached such a point that citizens are now seeking refuge from their own government’s policies.

The Struggle for Asylum

Asylum seekers from “safe” countries like the US face a particularly tough legal battle. Under the European Union’s asylum framework, individuals must demonstrate that they have faced specific persecution, a high bar that is hard to clear, even in light of the current anti-trans rhetoric coming from the White House. For Jane-Michelle Arc and others like her, the legal uncertainty and long processing times only add to the strain of their already precarious situation.

Arc’s experiences in the US are harrowing. She recounts instances of being harassed in public restrooms and fearing violent attacks in her own neighborhood. “I stopped leaving the house unless there was an Uber waiting,” she says. Her story is a stark reminder of the deepening dangers faced by transgender Americans, particularly as legislative attacks on their rights continue to intensify.

As the Dutch immigration service (IND) processes these asylum claims, the presence of Americans in Ter Apel stands as a symbol of the erosion of civil liberties in the United States. What was once viewed as the land of opportunity for marginalized groups is now forcing its own citizens to seek refuge abroad—a chilling indicator of the growing threats to human rights in one of the world’s most established democracies.