Trains have been canceled due to a ‘fear for the welfare of a woman,’ which has prompted an emergency response.

Merseyrail Northern line services were halted following allegations of a woman’s safety.

At 1.06pm today, British Transport Police were dispatched to the line near Bootle New Strand train station (Monday).

The Washington Newsday obtained photos of an emergency reaction on neighboring Knowsley Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the two incidents are linked.

Between Sandhills and Hall Road, rail replacement buses are now running.

Services on this line may be delayed or cancelled at any time, according to Merseyrail.

This afternoon, certain Southport trains have been canceled.

According to The Washington Newsday, a representative for the British Transport Police said: “Officers are on the scene, and the event is still unfolding. The line is still open.” At 1.48 p.m., two fire engines and a search and rescue crew arrived at Knowsley Road to “help police,” according to a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Merseyside Police has been contacted for comment, and more information is expected soon.

A restricted rail service is running between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross, as well as between Hall Road and Southport, according to Merseyrail.

Currently, disruption is predicted until 6 p.m.

Anyone who has been harmed may be eligible for a refund or compensation. Here’s where you can learn more.