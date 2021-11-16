Trading in the ‘New World’ has been disabled once more due to a duplication exploit.

After another probable duplicate exploit was identified over two weeks after the last big issue with “New World’s” economy, Amazon Game Studios was forced to shut down the game’s trading post once more.

The exploit was allegedly discovered by members of the official forum of “New World” and other gamers on social media, prompting the developers to shut down the in-game trading postings. Any type of wealth transfer, including cash transfers, guild treasuries, and player-to-player trading, has been disabled while they investigate, according to community manager Tosch.

Tosch went on to say that any pla