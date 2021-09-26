Tottenham Hotspur have a huge issue that Liverpool did not have.

Football clubs are understandably hesitant to let their great players leave, and it frequently takes a large sum of money to persuade them to do so.

As was the situation with Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, who were priced out of a move to Manchester City, the current Premier League winners.

The 28-year-old had expressed his wish to leave Spurs this summer, but was caught up in a transfer controversy that saw him forced to stay in North London “reluctantly.”

Kane’s form has been questioned since the transfer window closed, and he is still without a league goal this season.

On Sunday evening, the England striker was once again a discussion point when his team was defeated 3-1 by Arsenal, their North London rivals.

After earning the Golden Boot last season, Kane’s lackluster performance against Arsenal indicates that he’s no longer the player who has constantly lit up the league over the years.

It’s unclear whether he’s merely had a slow start to the season or has deeper concerns, but Nuno Espirito Santo is clearly trying to get the best out of the man who has long been one of Spurs’ most productive players.

Only a few years ago, at the start of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool could have found themselves in a similar predicament after Philippe Coutinho’s deal to Barcelona fell through.

The Brazilian had made it known that he wanted to leave, but the Merseyside club refused to sell him for less than their asking price.

The La Liga heavyweights were bound to come back in for Liverpool’s’magician’ at some point, but Coutinho was obliged to stay at Anfield for longer than he would have liked.

Coutinho returned to the Liverpool line-up at the end of September after missing the first four games of the league season due to a back ailment. He continued to show why Barcelona was so anxious to sign him.

In Liverpool’s Champions League group stage matches, he scored five goals and was on the scoresheet twice in his first five Premier League starts that season.

Coutinho had a total of 20 goals in his career. “The summary has come to an end.”