Top 5 Best Weapons To Use In Multiplayer In ‘Halo Infinite’

The enhanced weaponry in “Halo Infinite” might be intimidating, especially for those who are new to the series. Guns may appear weak due to frantic fighting and long TTK values, but when utilized properly, every weapon in the game may be devastating.

Having said that, in some situations, some guns are simply better than others. While any weapon can take out an opponent, there are particular weapons that can help players win gunfights more frequently and reliably.

Here are the top “Halo Infinite” weapons to look out for in multiplayer matches.

Battle Rifle BR75

The famous “Halo 2” Battle Rifle has returned, and it’s as amazing as ever. Because of its controlled rate of fire and decent damage, this burst-firing rifle is excellent from mid-long ranges.

A single Sidekick headshot or a follow-up burst to the head is enough to break an enemy’s shield, leaving them open to a single Sidekick headshot or a follow-up burst.

Rifle of Shock

This slow-firing precision weapon may not be as forgiving as the S7 Sniper Rifle, but it is capable of annihilating large groups of foes.

Unlike its kinetic sibling, the Shock Rifle can send a chain of lightning bolts to targets around the site of impact of each shot, causing a portion of damage to all adjacent enemies. A single headshot from the Shock Rifle may knock down a Spartan in a second, while three strikes to the body will do the same.

Disruptor

The Disruptor is a unique take on the traditional Plasma Pistol. Both weapons are designed to strip shields, however the Disruptor is a spam-fire weapon that gives a bleed-like effect to everything it touches, rather than the Plasma Pistol’s one-shot burst. It isn’t the most powerful option, but it is really useful in a situation.

Mangler

The Mangler is one of the game’s most powerful weapons, capable of killing Spartans with two body shots and one head shot. As long as they can compensate for the weapon’s projectile speed and falloff range, players who are confident with their aim can use this hand cannon to shred opponents.

Commando VK78

The Commando, despite its resemblance to the DMR from “Halo Reach,” is an automatic weapon that functions more like a heavy assault rifle. A Spartan’s shield may be stripped in seven shots, leaving them vulnerable to a single headshot.

