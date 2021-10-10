Tom Parker’s struggle with terminal cancer on The Wanted leaves viewers in tears.

Tom Parker received the tragic news in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a rare fatal and inoperable brain tumor.

The diagnosis has flipped Tom’s world upside down, as he is one-fifth of the band The Wanted.

Despite doctors’ warnings that his grade four Glioblastoma is “the worst case scenario,” Tom and his wife Kelsey remain optimistic about their future a year after their diagnosis.

‘Tom Parker: Inside My Head,’ a documentary about his illness and his efforts to organize a fantastic ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ event, aired on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday).

The 32-year-old singer claims he lay in bed for three months, unsure of what would happen to him and how people would react once they learned of his cancer.

Tom has had 30 radiotherapy sessions and six rounds of chemotherapy since his diagnosis.

Instagram

Despite the fact that the treatment has increased his chances of living longer, Tom has stated that the arduous sessions have rendered him unable to “walk around the kitchen.”

The tumor had reduced, according to a scan displayed on tonight’s broadcast.

Just minutes into the show, viewers have described being in “floods of tears.”

One Wanted fan took to Twitter to say: “Right now, I’m watching you from Brazil. I adore you and am completely devoted to you.” “Crying already, six minutes in [broken heart emoji],” one viewer wrote. “I’ve only been on for five minutes and it’s already killing my heart, life can be so cruel,” a third wrote. Arelia, 2, and Bodhi, who was born barely fifteen days after Tom received his diagnosis, are Tom and Kelsey’s children.

The boyband member says he wants to raise as much awareness as possible about Glioblastoma.