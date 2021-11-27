‘To this day,’ Daniel Agger says of the rupture between Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers.

Daniel Agger, a former Liverpool defender, has admitted he had no idea why he was dropped by Brendan Rodgers.

The Reds signed the Danish centre-back from Brondby in 2006, and he went on to make 232 appearances for the club during his eight-year stay.

Under Rafa Benitez, Agger forged an amazing connection with Jamie Carragher, playing a key role in the team that reached the 2007 Champions League Final.

Despite being chosen vice-captain by Rodgers before of the 2013-14 season, the centre-back quickly slipped behind Martin Skrtel, Mamadou Sakho, and Kolo Toure – something he still doesn’t understand.

He told The Athletic, “At the moment, I was stunned and I sought an explanation but no one could offer me one.” “To this day, I’m still curious about what happened.

“How could I go from being the new vice-captain and first choice to fourth center-back in a matter of weeks?” It was an unusual situation.

“I tried to contact Brendan at the time, but he told me there was nothing wrong. He said I was an important component of his plans, but he didn’t demonstrate it.” He only made 20 appearances as Liverpool battled for the Premier League title that season, but Rodgers maintained he was vital to the squad.

Agger talked about how he may have transferred to Barcelona in 2012, but he flatly refused a Manchester City approach: “I stated there was no possibility.” He stated, “I was never going to play for a Liverpool rival.”

Barcelona pulled out of the proposed move due to City’s interest in the Danish defender, but he was pleased to stay at Liverpool after obtaining assurances from Rodgers.

The 36-year-old is now head coach of HB Koge in Denmark’s second tier, but he has his own idea about why he dropped down the pecking order.

“I don’t know,” he said, “maybe because I’m a strong character who can be rather forthright.”

“Every other player on that team who had a strong voice and spoke their mind went out either that season or shortly before or after – myself, Pepe Reina, Dirk Kuyt, Glen Johnson, and everyone else who had a loud voice and spoke their mind went out either that season or shortly before or after.”

