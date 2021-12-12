To see which was the cheapest, I purchased Christmas things from Home Bargains and B&M.

At this time of year, the aisles of Home Bargains and B&M are stacked high with Christmas gifts, but which bargain store has the best deals?

I put the stores to the test to see how much certain things cost and which ones were the cheapest overall.

When I went to Home Bargains and B&M on a Thursday lunchtime, both stores were packed with people buying Christmas goods, so it’s no wonder that several items were out of stock.

I was, however, able to get my hands on some holiday treats. Here’s what I was able to get and how much it cost me from the Christmas aisles.

Bargains at Home

Christmas tree lights (400 LED lights) – £14.99 Cadbury’s Selection box (6 chocolate bars) – £1.50

Medium-sized present bag – £69 99p for a 12 metre roll of wrapping paper Mr Kipling mince pies (pack of 34) – £1.99Small Christmas stocking – £1.99Christmas reed diffuser – £1.99 – 99 pence Christmas crackers (set of 6) – £1.99After Eights – £1.99 Baileys replica (Irish Meadow) – £5.99 £1.50 for a B&MCadbury’s Selection box (6 chocolate bars). Christmas tree lights (360 LED lights) – £8 (reduced from £15) in the sale £1.99 for a set of three medium gift bags and £1 for wrapping paper £2.50 for a pack of 20 little baubles £3 for a small Christmas stocking Mr Kipling mince pies – £1 (in the sale, down from £1.50)Christmas reed diffuser – £3 £5.49 (reduced from £5.99 in the sale) for a Baileys imitation (Derry’s Country Cream). After Eights – £1.99Christmas crackers (pack of 12) – £4 The majority of what I needed was available in both stores, however B&M didn’t have any Christmas cards and Home Bargains didn’t have any Lindt Lindor chocolate boxes. Only one damaged box of Christmas Crackers remained at Home Bargains.

B&M was the least expensive, but only by £1.67. Home Bargains would be the cheapest by roughly £6 if the Christmas tree lights, mince pies, and Derry’s Country Cream weren’t in the sale.